South Africa

POLL | Vodacom agrees to reduce mobile data prices: how will this benefit you?

11 March 2020 - 08:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Vodacom says its customers will save up to R2.7bn.
Image: iStock

Vodacom customers will save up to R2.7bn from April 1, when the service provider reduces mobile data prices.

This was announced on Tuesday by competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

In December, the commission concluded a two-year investigation and released a report in which it instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce their data prices or face prosecution.

One gigabyte of mobile data from Vodacom costs R149. According to company CEO Shameel Joosub, this monthly package will be reduced by 34% to R99. He added that basic internet will be provided to poor communities to ensure smooth running of societal programmes in education.

“Vodacom will provide free access to basic internet, essential services and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities. This will promote greater digital inclusion and assist with societal programmes.”

