We answer your corona questions: 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
Many people initially thought the new coronavirus couldn't be that bad. But now it is everywhere, it is serious and it isn't just going to blow over.
Getting the correct information and sifting through the fake news about Sars-CoV-2 (the virus) and Covid-19 (the illness) is a tough job.
What do we do now?
How bad is it?
Are we getting a vaccine? And if so, when?
Can it be treated?
Is there good news?
In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad we try to answer as many questions as possible about the virus and the disease in general, and the South African situation in particular, as we can.
For many of these questions, the answer is unfortunately that we just don't know.
We are not sure why some people show no symptoms, or why there have been so few confirmed cases in Africa compared to Europe.
But here is something we do know, according to an expert from Stellenbosch University's medical faculty.
We have two advantages in SA: President Cyril Ramaphosa acted earlier in the course of the outbreak than most other countries; and our outbreak is behind these other countries by a few weeks so we can see how they cope, what measures work and adjust ours accordingly.
How long it will take and whatever other drastic measures need to be taken, no-one knows, the world has never been in such a situation before!
