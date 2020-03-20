We answer your corona questions: 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Many people initially thought the new coronavirus couldn't be that bad. But now it is everywhere, it is serious and it isn't just going to blow over.

Getting the correct information and sifting through the fake news about Sars-CoV-2 (the virus) and Covid-19 (the illness) is a tough job.

What do we do now?

How bad is it?

Are we getting a vaccine? And if so, when?

Can it be treated?

Is there good news?

In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad we try to answer as many questions as possible about the virus and the disease in general, and the South African situation in particular, as we can.