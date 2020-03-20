Fiat SA announces four new 500 derivatives

Fiat Auto SA has announced a new pair of high spec Fiat 500 derivatives. The 500 Star and 500 Rockstar are aimed at young or young-at-heart buyers who love its chic city car looks and nimbleness.

The existing Lounge and Sport trims have been made more affordable and feature the brand’s Uconnect seven-inch HD Live touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The new pair of 500 Star and 500 Rockstar that can be had in either hatch or cabriolet versions gain from a new ceramic-look mica colour with pink tints for the Star trim while a new matte green paintwork debuts on the 500 Rockstar.

New interior materials also debut. The sportier 500 Rockstar features a central band on the seat covers inspired by tailored pinstripe suits, and re-interpreted with grey-blue details on the side panels while black eco-leather forms the upper part of the seat.

Have it in 500 Star flavour and you can get two colour combinations: white sand and black, or a new Matelassé finish with details in eco-leather and an embroidered 500 logo.

Both are differentiated by different 16-inch wheel alloy styles but all are powered by Fiat's turbocharged two-cylinder, 875cc engine with 62.5kW and 145Nm on tap. They come equipped with manual transmissions but self-shifters can be had for an additional R13,000 while fuel consumption is rated at 4l/100km on the combined cycle.

Prices are R219,900 for either the 500 Star hatch or cabrio and R259,900 for any of the 500 Rockstars. The new cars are covered by Fiat's three year/100,000km warranty. ​