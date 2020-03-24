SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Mkhize announced the department had recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases.

He said anyone who refused to be isolated when they tested positive for Covid-19 would have their names published to warn the public to not get close to that person.

“If we ask you to go to quarantine, go to quarantine. If you don’t go to quarantine we will enforce it,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said a person could face up to 15 years' imprisonment if they were in breach of the regulations around testing positive for Covid-19.