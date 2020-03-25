South Africa

IN SNAPS | SA shoppers ignore pleas to stop panic buying and stockpiling

25 March 2020 - 08:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading with South Africans not to panic buy, shoppers are still filling their trolleys to overflowing.
Image: 123RF/Kurhan

It has been less than 48 hours since President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to stockpile ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

Ramaphosa assured South Africans there was no need to panic buy, while giving details about the lockdown on Monday. It comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and lasts until April 16. 

“Regulations have been put in place to prohibit unjustified price hikes, to ensure shops maintain adequate stocks of basic goods and to prevent people from panic buying.

“All South Africans need to understand that the supply of goods remains continuous and supply chains remain intact. There is therefore no need for stockpiling of any items,” he said.

Despite the plea, chain stores such as Checkers, Pick n Pay and Makro have seen shoppers filling up their trolleys and breaking social-distancing protocols.

Take a look ...

