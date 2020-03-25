IN SNAPS | SA shoppers ignore pleas to stop panic buying and stockpiling
It has been less than 48 hours since President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to stockpile ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.
Ramaphosa assured South Africans there was no need to panic buy, while giving details about the lockdown on Monday. It comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and lasts until April 16.
“Regulations have been put in place to prohibit unjustified price hikes, to ensure shops maintain adequate stocks of basic goods and to prevent people from panic buying.
“All South Africans need to understand that the supply of goods remains continuous and supply chains remain intact. There is therefore no need for stockpiling of any items,” he said.
Despite the plea, chain stores such as Checkers, Pick n Pay and Makro have seen shoppers filling up their trolleys and breaking social-distancing protocols.
Take a look ...
Food stores aren’t closing but this is the impression I had at Makro Centurion. I have never seen such a long queue even at festive times when people have received their bonuses. Yesterday was before payday, imagine what will be happening on payday? pic.twitter.com/dd6FKS98cZ— Tubatsana Monareng (@Tubatsana) March 25, 2020
PLEASE fellow South Africans can we stop a) panic buying AND b) ignoring the request to maintain physical distancing and gathering in low numbers, etc.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 24, 2020
This is at Pick N Pay in Norwood in Johannesburg.
It does not help us to contain the spread of COVID-19. Let's all comply. pic.twitter.com/ODnyxu1ITp
Snaking queues again at Makro in Ekurhuleni as the rush to get supplies before the shutdown continues. @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/zCfdlf2aUA— Khaya Sibulele Koko (@khayakoko88) March 24, 2020
I was actually very impressed with how composed the President was. Clearly however, the people did not hear the part where he said that there is no need for #panicbuying We need to consider other people! #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/rbUGSqI52M— Am I next? (@DawnTKing) March 23, 2020
Guys. People are panic buying. Just got back from Spar Rosmead and daar issie een ou stukkie wors nie😢 #LockdownSA #21daysLockdown #Covid19SA #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/7bUg0ZYADZ— Chad AnthonyWilliams (@TheChadAnthony1) March 24, 2020
So its not only White people that are "panic buying" is it #blacktwitter #Covid19SA #LockdownSA #21daysLockdown #LockdownNow https://t.co/UwMtKYTJeu— Jack London (@JackLon09169906) March 24, 2020
People are #panicbuying ahead of the #21daysLockdown at the @Makro_SA Crown Mines West of Johannesburg.— Kim Kay (@Kim_M_Kay) March 24, 2020
Video: @Simphiwembokaz pic.twitter.com/jBYzCk9WEF
#panicbuying for #black #southafricans#lockDownSouthAfrica #LockdownSA #lockdown pic.twitter.com/KWnHgaEgIy— Phila Magidigidi (@philamagidigidi) March 25, 2020