Why coronavirus panic buying is on a roll among shoppers

In this regard, we too are easily influenced by what others do in the face of danger. When a panic buying spree starts, for example, logic is put aside and our cognitive biases take over, five of which I mention here:

• Loss aversion: We are far more motivated by the fear of losing (or being hurt) than we are by the possibility of winning.

As a number of people decide to stockpile, the rest look on and think to themselves (even if out of character): “Hey, if I don't do the same, I'll be the loser in this situation.” This fear of being left in a worse situation fans panic buying to spread like a, well, virus.

• Probability neglect: In times of threat, we tend to throw out the probabilities and assume the worst. Statistically, as of March 16, when the panic buying really gained traction, there were 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and no deaths.

While the disease is very serious and things will get worse, 116 cases in a population of close to 60-million mean that there is unlikely to be a national food (or toilet paper) shortage. Nonetheless, thousands of wealthier South Africans participated in a panic contagion and cleaned out the shelves of their local grocery stores.

• Bandwagon effect: This is just a simple case of “Hey, if my friends are doing it, I'd better do it too”. It's just how we have always acted as people.

• Availability heuristic: This is another bias often cited during times like these. It proposes that we are more heavily influenced by recent memory.

For example, we might see some pictures of empty shelves from around Europe and North America and panic, instead of drawing on memories of the fact that no mention has been made of a food shortage, nor of anyone being restricted from the shops (even during lockdown, shopping has been permitted globally).

• Reactivity: People don't like their personal freedom to be attacked, and when they are told that they need to restrict their purchasing, a part of them is drawn to do the opposite. When we are told to take only four, we want five. When we are told to not empty the shelves, well.