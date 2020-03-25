South Africa

Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA

25 March 2020 - 08:23 By Qaanitah Hunter
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA. Stock photo.
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 709 cases over night.

There was an increase of 155 cases in a day up from 554 from Tuesday.

Speaking to the SABC on Wednesday morning, Mkhize said the most increases were in Gauteng where there are 64 new cases.

The Western Cape recorded 61 confirmed cases while KZN had 11 new cases.

“We are expecting quite an increase. We are still in very early days,” Mkhize said.

He said the 15 new cases in the Free State was concerning for him because it was all linked to a church in Mangaung.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on March 23 2020 that the country will be going into lockdown for 21 days over the Covid-19 pandemic. South Africans in Cape Town weighed in on Covid-19 and the upcoming national lockdown, which starts on March 27.

READ MORE

Release prisoners to meet health mandate: Covid-19 appeal

The department of correctional services should prioritise the release of elderly detainees, especially those with underlying health conditions, as ...
News
3 hours ago

Greta Thunberg says 'it's extremely likely' she had Covid-19

The Swedish climate activist revealed in an Instagram post that she's since "basically recovered".
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

SANParks closes all its facilities as lockdown looms

SANParks has announced that it will, from Wednesday, be closing all its tourism facilities during the lockdown period
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X