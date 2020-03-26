President Cyril Ramaphosa tests negative for Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for Covid-19 after speculation that he

may have come into contact with someone who had it.

The president said on Thursday it was decided to make the test results public and reassure the nation that he is in good health.

“The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday March 24 2020 and received his results last night [Wednesday],” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said.

On Wednesday, SA had 709 cases.

Two people were in intensive care.