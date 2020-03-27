South Africa

'Nothing wrong' with Cyril Ramaphosa wearing military uniform: defence minister

27 March 2020 - 19:02 By TimesLIVE
As Commander-in-Chief of the country's armed forces, President Cyril Ramaphosa wore a camouflage overall when he addressed members of the defence force ahead of the 21-day lockdown.
As Commander-in-Chief of the country's armed forces, President Cyril Ramaphosa wore a camouflage overall when he addressed members of the defence force ahead of the 21-day lockdown.
Image: Presidency via Twitter

There was “nothing wrong” with President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing soldiers while wearing military uniform.

Ramaphosa wore camouflage clothing on Thursday night when speaking to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) ahead of their deployment to help keep order during the national lockdown.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula defended the president.

“The president is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, and there is nothing wrong with him wearing the uniform of the SA National Defence Force.

“The uniform the president was wearing is the uniform of the SANDF. If he had been wearing the uniform of the MK [uMkhonto we Sizwe], which is part of the ex-combatants uniform of the ANC, it would have been completely out of order, and he would not have addressed the soldiers.

“The uniform the president was wearing was his camouflage overall. That uniform is worn when you know that you’re going to work,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules

At the very moment this article was published, SA went into lockdown.
News
19 hours ago

Not good enough, Winde tells Western Cape lockdown lummoxes

Far too many people are ignoring the lockdown and their communities will be hardest hit by Covid-19, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Friday ...
News
1 hour ago

Police investigative unit Ipid sees spike in abusive calls since lockdown

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been inundated with "abusive and unacceptable calls" to staff since the start of the ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  3. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  4. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X