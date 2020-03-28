IN PICTURES | 'You scare me': Walking with the army through Alex as they enforce lockdown

Soldiers on foot were out in full force in parts of Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, on day 1 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday.

From about 4pm, a TimesLIVE reporter and photographer who had been tracking the soldiers from earlier in the day, joined them on their foot patrol about the township.

With their white gloves on the barrel of their guns, the men in camouflage put on their blue surgical masks as they embarked on their patrol.

Along the route, the officers conducted stop-and-searches of the numerous people they found in the streets. Those who were stopped were asked to produce permits. The majority of them complied.