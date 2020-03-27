South Africa

SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170

27 March 2020 - 18:26 By Matthew Savides
There are now 1,170 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, government said on Friday evening.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has increased to 1,170.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Friday evening that health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had asked him to relay the figure.

Earlier on Friday it was announced that two people had died as a result of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

However, Mthembu clarified that one of the deaths was confirmed to be linked to Covid-19. The second case, he said, was linked to Covid-19 but had not yet been confirmed.

He said Mkhize would explain exactly what this meant, medically, in due course.

