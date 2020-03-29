SA's second Covid-19 fatality is 74-years-old as cases climb to 1,280

A 74-year-old man from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal has been confirmed as the second person to die from Covid-19 in South Africa.

The health department released news of the man's death on Sunday night as it announced that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country had climbed to 1,280.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the patient had been on a ventilator at a private hospital in the central KwaZulu-Natal town.

"He had travelled to Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms. He was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 27 2020," said Mkhize.