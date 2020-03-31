South Africa

Mind the gap: why isn’t social distancing among the poor being policed?

31 March 2020 - 07:00 By Orrin Singh
Hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries quequed for hours to get their grands in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, not distancing or protecting themselves in the crowd.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

While many middle-class South Africans waited patiently outside the sliding doors of popular retail outlets – trying to keep 1m from each other – the majority of poor South Africans were crammed shoulder to shoulder to access their monthly lifeline.

Coronavirus has revealed that SA’s social inequality is a deadly factor – one that hit home for Bheki Cele.

