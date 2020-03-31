Mind the gap: why isn’t social distancing among the poor being policed?
31 March 2020 - 07:00
While many middle-class South Africans waited patiently outside the sliding doors of popular retail outlets – trying to keep 1m from each other – the majority of poor South Africans were crammed shoulder to shoulder to access their monthly lifeline.
Coronavirus has revealed that SA’s social inequality is a deadly factor – one that hit home for Bheki Cele.
- FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT