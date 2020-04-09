Correctional services to intensify mass testing after two officials test positive for Covid-19

On Thursday night — just moments before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension to the nationwide lockdown — Nxumalo said that a second official had tested positive.

As a result of the two cases, Nxumalo said 73 other officials had since been tested for the virus. Thirty-two of them have been asked to self-isolate at home after they came in contact with the first positive case.

“Inmates were also screened, and a total of 31 had already been tested by the end of business on April 8 2020. The screening and testing for officials and inmates is ongoing, and measures are in place to provide support to those who may test positive for Covid-19. Testing will also be conducted on those residing within DCS premises,” said Nxumalo.

He said the department would intensify prevention measures.

“Prevention measures will continue to be intensified, while a mass-screening schedule for all correctional centres shall assist the department in its efforts of averting the transmission of the virus.

“Correctional services would like to wish the two officials a speedy recovery, and we remain committed to the well-being of inmates and our officials,” added Nxumalo.