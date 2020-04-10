A bitter pill from a good doctor, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Ramaphosa has an excellent team of scientist advising him and a private sector who has really supported government in its fight against Covid-19. His other advantages are his ability to really listen, consult and unite.

His advisers most likely told him that we need a month or two, maybe even three, of general lockdown to get corona completely under control and to prevent deaths.

The Chinese city of Wuhan was in lockdown for a whole 76 days, after all.

But economists and business would have told him that this would so fundamentally ruin the economy that we would become a second Venezuela and would take many years to recover.

