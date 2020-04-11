Illicit booze-making ring bust in KZN, R500,000 worth of 'counterfeit' liquor seized

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have busted a ring of illicit alcohol producers and confiscated counterfeit liquor estimated at more than R500,000 in the Mandawe area on the south coast.

Police confirmed that during a raid on Friday night they had discovered 280 bottles (750ml) of spirits that had been bottled in a house in the area.

A further 1,500 litres of pure alcohol, which could have potentially produced a further 3,400 bottles (750ml), were also found.

Hundreds of bottles with labels of different commercial alcoholic spirits brands (whisky, brandy, vodka and gin) were discovered together with a stack of unused caps and glue for sealing, police confirmed.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Scottburgh police station.

Police said they would continue to crack down on illicit alcohol producers.