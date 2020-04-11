South Africa

Illicit booze-making ring bust in KZN, R500,000 worth of 'counterfeit' liquor seized

11 April 2020 - 17:20 By TimesLIVE
Policed with some of the alcohol confiscated during the operation.
Image: Supplied

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have busted a ring of illicit alcohol producers and confiscated counterfeit liquor estimated at more than R500,000 in the Mandawe area on the south coast.

Police confirmed that during a raid on Friday night they had discovered 280 bottles (750ml) of spirits that had been bottled in a house in the area.

A further 1,500 litres of pure alcohol, which could have potentially produced a further 3,400 bottles (750ml), were also found.

Hundreds of bottles with labels of different commercial alcoholic spirits brands (whisky, brandy, vodka and gin) were discovered together with a stack of unused caps and glue for sealing, police confirmed.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Scottburgh police station.

Police said they would continue to crack down on illicit alcohol producers.

Counterfeit liquor worth an estimated R500,000 was seized in the raid.
Image: Supplied

Spokesperson for the SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) Sibani Mngadi said the industry was concerned about the risk to public health posed by mass-scale production and sale of counterfeit liquor during this period of national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Our view is that criminal syndicates have found a gap in the market with prohibition of formal sale of alcoholic beverages. The value of R500,000 is actually a conservative estimate had those counterfeit brands been sold at their normal retail prices. But we know that with current high consumer demand, prices in the illicit market have skyrocketed,” said Mngadi.

He said the industry was committed to working with law enforcement agencies to stop the illicit trade in alcohol.

“The refilling of branded bottles with counterfeit liquid is having major negative impact on consumer perception of our brands. It is therefore in both our commercial and public health interest to assist the police curbing this criminal activity,” said Mngadi.

