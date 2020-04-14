Reopening school feeding scheme will lead to more infections: Makhura

Allowing school feeding schemes to open during lockdown could put the lives of children at risk, Gauteng premier David Makhura warned on Tuesday.

Makhura was reacting to calls from non-governmental organisations that wrote a letter to basic education minister Angie Motshekga asking that schools - closed under the lockdown - be permitted to serve as collection points for food packages or pickup-and-go meals tailored for beneficiaries of the feeding scheme.

"If we were to reopen our schools for school feeding, we will be endangering those children. We will be breaking the rules of social distancing," said Makhura.

"Imagine if all the kids were to gather at our schools every day for school feeding. We are exposing them to the danger of infections."