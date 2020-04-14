Call for school feeding scheme to continue under lockdown

Activists and education and children’s rights organisations have called for basic education minister Angie Motshekga to revive the school feeding scheme as lockdown regulations affect the welfare of millions of children who rely on these meals.

Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre, The Children’s Institute, Section 27 and the Centre for Child Law wrote an open letter to Motshekga asking that schools - closed under the lockdown - be permitted to serve as collection points for food packages or pick-up-and-go meals tailored for beneficiaries of the feeding scheme.

The organisations said the department's response to concerns about access to meals was "disappointing", considering the crucial role played by school meals in the wellbeing and development of children.

“With the president announcing the extension of the lockdown until the end of April, a pressing need is ensuring that learners have continued access to critical nutrition provisioning. Nine-million children ordinarily benefit from the scheme. For many of these learners, the meal received at schools is often the only meal in the day,” the letter read.