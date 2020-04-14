Special Report: Government making strides in fight against illegal gambling

“Sparrow” is an avid online gambler. For him, it’s the “rush” and his “lucky streak” that keep him going back to bet.

The Sandton resident, 30, who declined to be identified by his real name, is among millions of punters who do online gambling across the world.

“You can easily get addicted and you can lose a lot of money. Once you start losing, you get bored. What works for me is that I keep changing the game and finding another interesting one,” says Sparrow in a sit-down interview with TimesLIVE.

Gamblinginsider.com says online gambling has expanded globally in the past decade. By the end of 2016, the industry was worth $41.78bn, and that is set to increase to $80bn by the end of 2020.

“Just to put it into perspective, 11% of total internet traffic now comes from online casino players. The UK's remote gambling sector has seen a 300% increase since 2014's new legislation,” Gambling insider.com shows.

The challenge for countries like SA, where online gambling is illegal and not regulated, is that the country is losing millions that could be going to the fiscus.

Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Steven Ngubeni says the online gambling industry in the country is “spiralling out of control”.