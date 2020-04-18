Second employee at PE Woolworths Food store tests positive for Covid-19

"Last night we were notified that another member of our Access Park store team has also tested positive for the virus," she said.

The worker is currently in isolation at home, recovering.

"Because we take this issue very seriously, we have closed the store until further notice."

"As an extra precaution, we will be doing another forensic deep clean of the store to ensure the store is safe for our people and our customers to work and shop, " Hewethu said.

This is a developing story.