South Africa

Second employee at PE Woolworths Food store tests positive for Covid-19

18 April 2020 - 11:23 By Zizonke May
A second Port Elizabeth Woolworths Foods store employee has tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Google Maps

Woolworths spokesperson Kirsten Hewett said the retailer had since decided to close the store.

"Last night we were notified that another member of our Access Park store team has also tested positive for the virus," she said.

The worker is currently in isolation at home, recovering. 

"Because we take this issue very seriously, we have closed the store until further notice."

"As an extra precaution, we will be doing another forensic deep clean of the store to ensure the store is safe for our people and our customers to work and shop, " Hewethu said.

This is a developing story.

