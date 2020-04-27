South Africa

SA has 74% of positive Covid-19 cases and most deaths in SADC region

27 April 2020 - 10:53 By Iavan Pijoos
The streets of Hillbrow in Johannesburg on the second day of the nationwide lockdown.
The streets of Hillbrow in Johannesburg on the second day of the nationwide lockdown.
Image: Alaister Russell / Sunday Times

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize gave an update on the virus during a virtual briefing to the parliamentary joint committees on health early on Monday.

The presentation revealed that the continent continued to register a “steady” increase in Covid-19 cases across 45 countries and territories.

SA had the highest number of cases (in the African region) followed by Egypt and Algeria. However, Algeria and Egypt had a higher number of deaths.

SADC region, according to the presentation, had reported a total of 5,714 confirmed cases and 140 fatalities - an increase of 347 cases over 24 hours.

The SADC region has reported 5,714 confirmed cases and 140 fatalities, an increase of 347 cases over 24 hours.
The SADC region has reported 5,714 confirmed cases and 140 fatalities, an increase of 347 cases over 24 hours.
Image: National department of health

Overall, the African region had 19,497 confirmed cases and 812 fatalities.

Mkhize said during the briefing, broadcast by eNCA, that in South Africa, “we are seeing changes in the outbreak on a day-to-day basis.

“When we started, Gauteng province was the one that had the highest. Things have shifted now with the Western Cape being the epicentre.

“The problem which we are seeing is that there is a change in pattern there ... We have cluster outbreaks which are happening in workplaces which were originally identified as essential services.

“It looks like we have to find additional support to strengthen the response ... in that area,” he said.

He said the Eastern Cape was also an area of concern and had overtaken the Free State, which saw many people infected after attending a church gathering.

In the Eastern Cape, “the outbreak is driven by social gatherings, mainly funerals”.

MORE

Covid-19 infections at 4,546 as Cuban medics are due to arrive in SA

There are 4,546 positive Covid-19 cases in the country, the health ministry confirmed on Sunday evening.
News
14 hours ago

WATCH | Cuban medical team arrives in SA to bolster fight against virus

More than 200 medical health specialists from Cuba have arrived in SA to help the country curb the spread of Covid-19
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  2. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa
  4. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  5. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X