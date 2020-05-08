Police want help tracing the mom of baby found dead at refuse site

Police are asking for help after the body of a baby girl was found at the Koedoeskloof dump in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

They are seeking assistance in tracing the baby's mother and with their investigation.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said an inquest docket had been opened after the body was found among refuse at the landfill.

“The circumstances surrounding the discovery and how the body landed up among the refuse is not clear and it is under investigation. A vagrant was busy searching through the rubbish bags when he made the discovery,” said Swart.

She said a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the tracing of the mother or with the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos,” Swart said.