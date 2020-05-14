South Africa

Lockdown will be reassessed at district level every 2 weeks, says Zweli Mkhize

14 May 2020 - 17:35 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Zweli Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize
Image: Trevor Samson

Covid-19 lockdown levels will be implemented at district level and will be reviewed every two weeks, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

Writing for BusinessLIVE, Mkhize said districts would be assessed according to the average number of active cases they had over a week.

“Depending on the average active cases per 100,000 people, districts will be individually assigned levels of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The case numbers will be monitored and the National Command Council will review the level of lockdown per district every two weeks.”

Oversight structures in each district, which Mkhize described as “intersectoral and interdepartmental”, would oversee the regulations that related to each level of lockdown.

“Community organisations — specifically local government, civil society, religious organisations and community policing forums — will be empowered to monitor compliance and enforce regulation,” he said.

“This should mobilise communities together, rather than create hostility against members of the police and the army.”

Mkhize said more needed to be done to bolster the health-care system, and districts should each have “a dedicated rapid response team to intervene should there be cluster outbreaks while screening, testing and case management is conducted”.

READ MORE

Ramaphosa: Most of SA will be on level 3 by end of May

Most of South Africa will be placed in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
News
21 hours ago

Lockdown must end: Opposition parties slam Ramaphosa

Opposition parties have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa over his address to the nation on Wednesday night.
Politics
19 hours ago

You can do your shopping online again - but not for alcohol or cigarettes

Government has unshackled e-commerce, allowing the sale of all goods online – barring alcohol and cigarettes – from Thursday
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  4. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X