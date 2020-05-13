South Africa

Ramaphosa: Most of SA will be on level 3 by end of May

13 May 2020 - 21:06 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country an update on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 13 2020. In his address, the president discussed the country’s screening and testing numbers and cautioned against easing the nationwide lockdown too soon.

Most of South Africa will be placed in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

But high-risk areas will remain on level 4, he added.

He said a consultation process on how the move to level 3 will work will start happening “immediately”.

"If we lift the lockdown too abruptly and too quickly, we risk a rapid and unmanageable surge in infections. We will therefore continue to proceed cautiously," he said in an address to the nation.

This is a developing story.

