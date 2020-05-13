Ramaphosa: Most of SA will be on level 3 by end of May

Most of South Africa will be placed in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

But high-risk areas will remain on level 4, he added.

He said a consultation process on how the move to level 3 will work will start happening “immediately”.

"If we lift the lockdown too abruptly and too quickly, we risk a rapid and unmanageable surge in infections. We will therefore continue to proceed cautiously," he said in an address to the nation.

