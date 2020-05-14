South Africa

Witbank pensioner kidnapped from home still missing after eight days

14 May 2020 - 16:00 By Naledi Shange
Thembi Mthombeni was allegedly kidnapped from her home on May 6.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

It has been more than a week since a 65-year-old woman was kidnapped from her home in the Lynnville township in Witbank, Mpumalanga, and has not been seen since.

Police spokesperson Capt Eddie Hall said Thembi Mthombeni was taken by two men on May 6.

“One male is known to the family,” he said. The known suspect, however, has not yet been located by police.

Hall said the assailants left the house with Mthombeni and placed her in a white double-cab bakkie with no canopy. Its registration is unknown.

“She has not been seen or heard from since,” said Hall.

Mthombeni's kidnapping was witnessed by her elderly mother who was allegedly assaulted by one of the kidnappers before they left.

The motive for the abduction is still under investigation.

“[Her] clothing worn at the time of disappearance was a black and white dress with a blue jacket,” Hall said.

Police have requested the public to come forward with information that can help with the investigation.

“Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the investigating officer Sgt Manzini on 071 203 0918 or 013 659 8400 or Maureen Scheepers from the SA Community Crime Watch Missing Persons Unit on 082 565 6770,” said Hall.

