Apology gets convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's ex off the hook with judge

Criminal charges have been withdrawn against Jolene Alterskye, former girlfriend of real estate boss Jason Rohde, who murdered his wife Susan in 2016.

Western Cape acting director for public prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, withdrew the charge after representations by Alterskye.

Alterskye apologised for casting aspersions on the criminal justice system in handwritten letters to Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope, who sentenced her former lover to 18 years in jail for murder.

Alterskye had previously questioned the role played by the state in the conviction, and vented her disdain for the “so-called justice system”.

However, in a letter dated May 8 and addressed to “Her Ladyship, the Honourable Justice Salie-Hlophe”, she apologised for the lack of judgment in her verbal attack on the judiciary.

“Please allow me to apologise, unequivocally and unreservedly, for the damaging comments I made after the Rohde trial,” read the opening paragraph of her letter, shared with the media by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The comments were not only inappropriate, but also lacked the respect which you, as a judge, and the judiciary in general, deserve,” she wrote. “Moreover, I apologise profusely for the reputational damage and harm my comments caused you, in your personal capacity, as well as a judge of the high court, and also the damage I caused to the judiciary as a whole.

“My comments were thoughtless, hurtful and careless. The said comments were made without any foresight of the resultant damage they would cause,” said Alterskye.