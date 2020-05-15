South Africa

SA Covid-19 death toll rises to 247

15 May 2020 - 20:14 By TimesLIVE
Social distancing, wearing a cloth face mash, washing of hands for 20 seconds and coughing into the elbow are effective ways to limit the spread of the virus. Stock photo.
Social distancing, wearing a cloth face mash, washing of hands for 20 seconds and coughing into the elbow are effective ways to limit the spread of the virus. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thamkc

SA has recorded 13,524 positive cases of Covid-19 as of Friday.

The health ministry said on Friday evening that the national death toll had climbed to 247.

There were nine Covid-19 related deaths since the last figures were released on Thursday.

The ministry said that  421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6,083.

MORE

Virus pushes Germany into recession

German output shrank by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, official data showed Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic tipped Europe's top ...
News
9 hours ago

Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa: WHO modelling

The new coronavirus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken, according to a WHO modelling study that says nearly ...
News
14 hours ago

‘A dedicated man who lived for his family’: wife of policeman taken by Covid-19

Captain Andrew Leslie could still walk when his wife persuaded him to go to hospital. He had been struggling with a fever, cough and a sore throat. ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on SA's lockdown South Africa
  4. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa
  5. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X