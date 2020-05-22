Here's how the clash between doctors Zweli Mkhize and Glenda Gray unfolded

Here is a wrap of what happened.

No science behind lockdown

Last week, Gray, who was appointed by Mkhize as a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, expressed opposing views to the government regarding how the virus was being tackled in SA.

According to a News24 report, Gray weighed in on the extension of the lockdown for health benefits and to slow the spread of Covid-19. Gray was quoted as saying the lockdown “is not based in science and is completely unmeasured”.

“It is almost as if someone is sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish, quite frankly," she said.

“In the face of a young population, we refuse to let people out. We make them exercise for three hours a day and then complain there's congestion in this time. We punish children and kick them out of school and we deny them education. For what? Where is the scientific evidence for that?”