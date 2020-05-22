South Africa

Here's how the clash between doctors Zweli Mkhize and Glenda Gray unfolded

22 May 2020 - 11:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize took exception to comments from Dr Glenda Gray criticising the government's handling of the lockdown.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize took exception to comments from Dr Glenda Gray criticising the government's handling of the lockdown.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

The public difference of opinion between health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Dr Glenda Gray has divided many.

Gray's public comments about the government’s decisions relating to the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in Mkhize lambasting her, with many others joining the fray.

Here is a wrap of what happened.

No science behind lockdown 

Last week, Gray, who was appointed by Mkhize as a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, expressed opposing views to the government regarding how the virus was being tackled in SA.

According to a News24 report, Gray weighed in on the extension of the lockdown for health benefits and to slow the spread of Covid-19. Gray was quoted as saying the lockdown “is not based in science and is completely unmeasured”. 

“It is almost as if someone is sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish, quite frankly," she said.

“In the face of a young population, we refuse to let people out. We make them exercise for three hours a day and then complain there's congestion in this time. We punish children and kick them out of school and we deny them education. For what? Where is the scientific evidence for that?”

Lockdown rules are based on science, insists Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists lockdown regulations are based on scientific and economic data.
News
3 days ago

No benefits 

Earlier this week, in an interview on 702, Gray lambasted the regulations regarding winter clothes that were initially put in place and later changed.

“E-commerce doesn't cause Covid-19, and making people exercise from 6am to 9am causes congestion. There were compelling reasons for the lockdown, but there comes a time when the value of the lockdown becomes negligible and we are at that stage of the pandemic,” she said.

Gray also argued that children should be allowed to go out.

“Let the children out. They won’t be adversely affected. Protect the vulnerable and keep them safe, and let us go out and do what we do. We have reached a point of no longer having additional benefits of keeping the lockdown.”

Cigarette ban will not stop smokers from getting their fix

The ban on cigarette sales during lockdown Level 4 will not prevent smokers from smoking, says Dr Glenda Gray.
News
3 days ago

Rebuking claims

In a statement on Wednesday, Mkhize rebuked Gray's claims, saying she made “factually incorrect and unfounded statements”.

“I have been taken aback by the obvious inaccuracies [the claims] contain which have, in my view, caused unnecessary sensationalism and doubt about the work and effort of the government in dealing with Covid-19,” said Mkhize.

“We will keep emphasising this. As government we do not claim to have it all figured out when it comes to Covid-19. No country does. The president has constantly and correctly stated we are in unchartered waters. We are committed to doing everything in our powers to protect the lives of our citizens.”

Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has gone on the offensive, squaring up against Prof Glenda Gray over the controversial and critical comments she made ...
News
1 day ago

Science claims

Mkhize said there were existing structures in government that have taken into account various factors, including scientific and socio-economic factors.

“The comment that government thumb sucks its decisions not only undermines the joint work and effort that the national coronavirus command council, cabinet and government as a whole has been engaged in, but it is also unprofessional and unbecoming conduct from a member of the MAC who has direct access to the ministry and the department," Mkhize said. 

“In my view it undermines and brings into disrepute the institution which Prof Gray works for, which is an entity of the department of health.” 

'Involve other academic disciplines in Covid-19 response': Academy of Science

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) is appealing to government to include in its Covid-19 response other academic disciplines that will ...
News
3 days ago

Punishing children 

Regarding the statement about punishing children, Mkhize said it was not Gray's place to make such comments without being aware of the details, the advice and the process the department of basic education has followed.

“The department of basic education has been engaged in various consultations with its stakeholders on the correct approach to take in the process of opening schools.

“The minister has also presented the department’s strategy in the correct forums, and is exercising her executive powers based on information and evidence before her to recommend to government how to proceed,” said Mkhize.

Abnormal is the new normal for children in lockdown - 7 tips for parents

The mental health of our children should be given careful attention during these strange times.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Health DG slams ministerial adviser who called lockdown laws ‘unscientific’

Acting director general of health, Dr Anban Pillay, has criticised ministerial advisory committee (MAC) member Professor Glenda Gray for labelling ...
News
5 days ago

Differences of opinion vital 'to arriving at the best advice': Prof Abdool Karim

IN FULL: Professor Salim S. Abdool Karim's statement in response to Professor Glenda Gray’s comments on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  3. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  4. WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments ... South Africa
  5. Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X