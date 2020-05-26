IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande: those who are on course to graduate may return to university

Here are six quotes from his address on the implementation of measures in response to Covid-19 in the post-school education sector.

Returning to campus

“Students in the final year of their programmes, who are on a path to graduating in 2020 may return.

“Final-year students who require access to laboratories, technical equipment, data, connectivity and access to residence and private accommodation should return.”

Three-week delay for travelling students

"If in a particular district Level 3 is announced to begin on 1 June 2020, then institutions where campuses are located in that district will recall students, in line with the following criteria, to start their contact tuition two to three weeks after the announcement, depending on readiness and capacity of each institution."

“In other words, a period of two to three weeks will be given to allow students to travel back to their campuses and institutions to ensure that the campuses are effectively prepared for the return.”

Educational data bundles for NSFAS students

“We have successfully negotiated with all mobile network operators very favourable rates for our National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students, including the Funza Lushaka students who will receive 10GB daytime and 20GB night-time data for three months, starting from June 1 until the end of August, as subsidised by government.”

Dates for TVET colleges

“Regarding technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, a tentative academic calendar has been drawn up pending any new announcements on the different levels of the lockdown by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].

NATED Trimester (ENGINEERING) students

N6 & N3: 10 June

N5 & N2: 15 June

N4 & N1: 22 June

NATED Semester (BUSINESS STUDIES) students

N6: 25 June

N5: 29 June

N4: 06 July

NC(V) students

Level 4: 13 July

Level 3: 20 July

Level 2: 27 July

CET colleges

“Guided by the principle to save lives and the academic year, the community education and training (CET) colleges will spend the rest of May preparing the central offices and the learning centres to be ready for the safe return of staff and students.”