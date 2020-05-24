It's confirmed — KZN teachers will only report to school on Thursday

The announcement came on the back of calls made by the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Sunday who advised teachers not to report for duty on Monday, citing the non-readiness of schools in the province.

Zikalala said a decision was taken to delay the return date for teachers to ensure that all the schools were thoroughly cleaned and that essentials, especially personal protective equipment (PPEs), were delivered to all schools in the province.

“We have taken this decision due to the fact that the demand for these essentials far outstrips the supply and as such some schools are not yet in possession of all the equipment.

“This decision is in the interest of safety of our staff and learners. We will rather be delayed in commencing with the academic programmes than risk the health and safety of our workers.”

He said PPEs included the provision of clean and hygiene material — with three masks per pupil, three masks per teacher and visors to enhance audibility of teachers. Education and awareness, infrastructure, water and sanitation, nutrition and hygiene also had to be ensured.