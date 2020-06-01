South Africa

Hawks arrest three accused of selling plots of land 'on behalf of chief'

01 June 2020 - 11:23 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks have arrested three people accused of illegally selling stands in a Limpopo village. File photo.
Image: Supplied

An undercover Hawks operation has led to the arrests of three suspects who were allegedly selling parcels of land illegally in the Vuwani area of Limpopo for R3,500 each.

They allegedly impersonated a chief in the village, outside Thohoyandou.

“The team caught the suspects in the act,” on Saturday, said the Hawks.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Vuwani magistrate’s court on Monday on allegations of fraud and impersonation.

