WATCH | Joyful South Africans get ready to come home
A video of South Africans on a cruise ship singing for joy as they finally make their way back home has gone viral.
In it, more than 20 South Africans who are making their way home can be heard and seen singing loudly and proudly, as it's only a matter of time before returning to their loved ones.
“So today we put our hearts into song ... The rainbow nation all together on board the Emerald Princess,” wrote one of the passengers, Craig Africa.
“South Africa soon - to be reunited with our loved ones. It has been many months at sea but now the end is near. We're coming home. Looking forward to seeing everyone back home soon!
“Covid-19, you can take away many things - but you cannot take our resilience.”
The cruise ship that was off the coast of the US is now in the North Atlantic.
According to Africa, the cruise ship is set to arrive in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, on Tuesday. A few days after that the group will fly home to SA.