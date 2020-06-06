South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US donates 1,000 ventilators (not vibrators) to SA in fight against virus

06 June 2020 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) along with health minister Zweli Mkhize (middle) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde (right) during the province's Covid-19 response assessment on June 5 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) along with health minister Zweli Mkhize (middle) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde (right) during the province's Covid-19 response assessment on June 5 2020.
Image: Via Twitter/#PresidencyZA

June 6 2020 - 11:28

US donates 1,000 ventilators (not vibrators) to SA in fight against virus

June 6 2020 - 10:47

US donates ventilator machines to South Africa

June 6 2020 - 10:40

Free State appoints hundreds of nurses and social workers to help in fight against Covid-19

June 6 2020 - 9:32

Ramaphosa concerned about number of beds in Western Cape's Covid-19 facilities 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about the number of beds in Covid-19 facilities, asking the province's local government to get more.

Ramaphosa visited the province on Friday where he assessed the Covid-19 response of the Western Cape.

"We are going to pull out all stops to make sure that we have more beds than whats we have now and more beds than whats they have planned. I have said that I want see more beds being installed here so we are ahead of the curve so that we are not caught with our proverbial pants down. We must be able to defeat this virus."

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X