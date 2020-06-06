COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US donates 1,000 ventilators (not vibrators) to SA in fight against virus
June 6 2020 - 11:28
US donates 1,000 ventilators (not vibrators) to SA in fight against virus
Observing a moment of silence and lighting candles for frontline workers in the fight against #Covid_19. We are grateful for their commitment in fighting #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4hGl6qlDP3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 6, 2020
June 6 2020 - 10:47
US donates ventilator machines to South Africa
[Watch Live] @HealthZA Minister @DrZweliMkhize joined by @GautengProvince Premier @David_Makhura and MEC Dr @bandilemasuku will presiding over the handing over of ventilator machines donated by the United States of America (USA) Government. https://t.co/aScF1ZUU0g— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 6, 2020
June 6 2020 - 10:40
Free State appoints hundreds of nurses and social workers to help in fight against Covid-19
Deputy President @DDMabuza with Premier Sisi Ntombela congratulate nurses and social workers who have received appointment letters. Free State has appointed 533 nurses and 92 social workers who will assist in its efforts of combatting #COVID19 and other health risks. pic.twitter.com/x2m4IyoQXS— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 5, 2020
June 6 2020 - 9:32
Ramaphosa concerned about number of beds in Western Cape's Covid-19 facilities
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about the number of beds in Covid-19 facilities, asking the province's local government to get more.
Ramaphosa visited the province on Friday where he assessed the Covid-19 response of the Western Cape.
"We are going to pull out all stops to make sure that we have more beds than whats we have now and more beds than whats they have planned. I have said that I want see more beds being installed here so we are ahead of the curve so that we are not caught with our proverbial pants down. We must be able to defeat this virus."
#COVID19 | President @CyrilRamaphosa is guided by Western Cape Premier @AlanWinde on a tour of the province's Hospital of Hope; an 850-bed COVID-19 facility which has been established at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.#CoronaVirusWC pic.twitter.com/6W6VZfeqxZ— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 5, 2020