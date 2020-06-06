COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US donates 1,000 ventilators (not vibrators) to SA in fight against virus

June 6 2020 - 9:32

Ramaphosa concerned about number of beds in Western Cape's Covid-19 facilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about the number of beds in Covid-19 facilities, asking the province's local government to get more.

Ramaphosa visited the province on Friday where he assessed the Covid-19 response of the Western Cape.

"We are going to pull out all stops to make sure that we have more beds than whats we have now and more beds than whats they have planned. I have said that I want see more beds being installed here so we are ahead of the curve so that we are not caught with our proverbial pants down. We must be able to defeat this virus."