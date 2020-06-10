'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape

A 42-year-old man from Gordon's Bay, in the Western Cape, has been arrested for impersonating a health inspector and allegedly defrauding foreign shop owners.

The man was arrested after a law enforcement officer in the Helderberg area, along with local security officers, received a tip-off that a man driving a Mercedes-Benz was targeting foreign-owned shops as part of a scam.

"He posed as a health inspector and told owners he was inspecting their shops and mini-supermarkets to see if they were compliant in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations as it pertains to social distancing markings and screening devices like thermometers," said Wayne Dyason, Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson.