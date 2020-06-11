South Africa

WATCH | 'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives' - brutally murdered Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

11 June 2020 - 15:52 By Emile Bosch

Friends and family of brutally murdered Tshegofatso Pule said their final farewells to her on Thursday.

An hour-long procession was held in Meadowlands, Soweto, and Pule was buried at the Roodepoort cemetery in the area. 

The 28-year-old's body was found in Durban Deep on Monday, hanging from a tree with a stab wound. She was eight months pregnant. 

Members of the police and military monitored the funeral, keeping an eye out for contraventions of the Covid-19 regulations. 

Many South Africans have protested against Pule's death, which has become yet another in the country's ever-rising cases of gender-based violence. 

At the time of the funeral no arrests had been made. 

