South Africa

Nanny detained for allegedly abusing physically challenged child

17 June 2020 - 07:37 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A domestic worker has been arrested after a mother reopened a case against her, alleging her son had been abused while in the nanny's care. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A domestic worker who allegedly abused a physically challenged child between 2017 and 2018 has been detained after the boy's mother reopened the case.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, approached the Brakpan police with a complaint that the matter was not investigated to her satisfaction last week.

“It is alleged that back in 2017, the complainant hired a female domestic worker to look after her son, who is disabled, while she had to go to work. The child would have bruises on the forehead and blue marks on the upper body. The worker would claim that the child is playing rough and sometimes he retaliates when removed from a dangerous object.

“The mother would then reprimand the worker to be more cautious and careful with the child, but the child's condition didn't improve,” said Capt Pearl van Staad, Brakpan police spokesperson.

In August 2018, the boy sustained serious facial bruises. The worker mentioned that he banged into a cupboard, but the mother doubted her. She then decided to install cameras in his bedroom and the living room when the worker was not present.

Van Staad said the mother then saw footage of the worker abusing her son. She confronted the worker about the abuse but she denied all allegations. Before month-end, the worker quit her job.

“The complainant downloaded the video footage and reported the matter to SAPS where she also made mention that the worker had two cellphones and that she's possibly using a false name.”

On Thursday last week, Lt Col Vernon Chetty followed up on information received, which led to the arrest of the 36-year-old female in the Sebokeng area.

“The suspect appeared in court on Friday June 12. She will appear again on Friday June 19 for a formal bail application.” Van Staad said.

