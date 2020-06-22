Covid-19 closes Pietermaritzburg's city hall

Pietermaritzburg's city hall was closed on Monday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

"A notice is hereby given that the city hall building will be closed on Monday.

"This is to allow for the process of disinfection to take place as a result of a staff member having tested positive for Covid-19," Msunduzi Municipality said in a statement.

Staff members who came into contact with the affected employee on June 19 will be contacted by the city's occupational health unit.

"The public and city hall staff members will be advised once the building is disinfected and an assessment done by health and safety in terms of when they can return to work," the municipality said.