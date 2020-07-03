South Africa

WATCH | Khayelitsha man dragged naked from home opens case and returns to rebuilt shack

03 July 2020 - 12:26 By TimesLIVE

Bulelani Qholani was dragged naked out of a shack during an eviction by the city in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday morning.

The footage capturing the incident was shared widely on social media and news media sites.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato apologised for the incident.

However, after reviewing other videos of the incident, Plato said he believes that, to some extent, the event was staged.

The city has since suspended four officers who were involved in the evictions, pending an investigation.

MORE

Mayor Dan Plato suggests naked eviction was staged to make city look bad

"The person was initially not in the structure. He was standing at the previous structure. He moved into that structure and the officers moved in. ...
News
5 hours ago

Naked man traumatised after ‘dignity dragged through the mud’ in eviction

A Cape Town man who was dragged naked out of his shack in Khayelitsha by law enforcement officers has been left traumatised by the ordeal.
News
1 day ago

'We are a cursed nation' - Celebs slam 'inhumane' eviction of naked man in Cape Town

"I’m still confused as to why they couldn’t let the man get dressed! Would that have killed something in them?! Would this have messed with their ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to ... South Africa
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X