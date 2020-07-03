WATCH | Khayelitsha man dragged naked from home opens case and returns to rebuilt shack
03 July 2020 - 12:26
Bulelani Qholani was dragged naked out of a shack during an eviction by the city in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday morning.
The footage capturing the incident was shared widely on social media and news media sites.
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato apologised for the incident.
However, after reviewing other videos of the incident, Plato said he believes that, to some extent, the event was staged.
[ON AIR] The man who was thrown out of his home while naked in Khayelitsha is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato gives us his reaction to this story. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/VNBMZIaTWI— eNCA (@eNCA) July 2, 2020
The city has since suspended four officers who were involved in the evictions, pending an investigation.