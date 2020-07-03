'I was very close with my dad, and now he’s gone'

Isiah Kotsi’s quarantine from his family might have spared them Covid-19 infection, but his death and burial in Maboloka village, North West, has turned them into outcasts.

His daughter, Ntombe Khoadi, said they now carry the stigma of the coronavirus.

“People think we brought Covid-19 to the village because my father was buried there. Even though he was not there when he died, people are saying on social media that he brought the virus home. We are all living in fear,” she said.

But fear is outweighed by grief for those who Kotsi, a construction worker, left behind.

He collapsed while on his way to see his daughter after a happy phone call to tell her he had bought her a new pair of shoes.

“I was going to meet him in Hartbeespoort. Before I could get there, he collapsed and people called an ambulance which took him to hospital,” she said.

“I wish I could have seen him one last time. If I had met him I might have the virus, but because I didn’t see him, the phone call was the last time I ever spoke to my father.”