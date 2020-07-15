3-million lost their jobs after first month of Covid-19 lockdown

On hunger, the survey showed that 47% of the respondents reported that they had run out of money to buy food in a single month; this was in April, during lockdown. Before the lockdown, 21% of households reported that they ran out of money to buy food in the month, during the previous year.

In households that experienced hunger in the past seven days, 42% managed to “shield” children from that hunger.

“That is, even though adults are reporting hunger, children are reported not to have gone hungry in the past seven days.”

On health, the survey found that almost all respondents (96%) who said they needed to see a health-care worker for a chronic condition (such as HIV, TB or diabetes) in the past four weeks said they were able to do so.

“Approximately 19% of the sample (1,612 respondents) reported that in the past four weeks they needed to see a health worker about a chronic condition (such as HIV, TB, diabetes).

“Of this group 90% reported that they did actually visit a health-care facility. This is encouraging, since the period referred to was during level 5 or level 4 lockdown in SA.”

The survey found that affluent South Africans have exaggerated infection risk perceptions.

It found that the proportion of individuals reporting that they are likely to contract Covid-19 increases substantially when comparing the poorest fifth (20%) of the population to the richest fifth.

The survey also found that though 90% of respondents reported changing their behaviour in some way, only one in three are reporting implementing the most effective preventive measures.

“As droplet transmission is the most common means of spreading the disease, the first-best strategies are widely acknowledged to be avoiding large groups of people, physical distancing and mask-wearing.”

The survey also found that knowledge about the three most common Covid-19 symptoms was limited, especially for the tiredness symptom.

“Though 64% of respondents listed coughing as a symptom, and 63% listed fever, only 11% listed tiredness as a symptom.

“This implies that many South Africans would not be in a good position to make decisions about when it would be vital to quarantine and/or seek care for Covid-19 symptoms.

“This is expected to have negative consequences for individuals, but also more broadly for society, because it works against the containment of the disease.”