Northern Cape education MEC Mac Jack dies

Northern Cape education MEC Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack - better known as "Mac Jack" - has died.

Northern Cape premier Zamani Paul announced that Jack had died in hospital on Wednesday evening.

Paul said Jack had been admitted last week and was "always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery".

"Unfortunately, he took a bad turn and was declared deceased earlier this evening [Wednesday]," said Paul.

"He was a seasoned cadre of the movement and an outstanding public servant. He had warrior spirit and extraordinary energy."

The premier extended condolences to Jack's wife, children, family, friends, colleagues and comrades.

"We are in deep shock at the loss of such a remarkable and capable leader," he said.

Paul said the provincial executive, the ANC and its alliance partners would meet with the family on Thursday and further details will then be released.

TimesLIVE