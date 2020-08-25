Fast track disciplinary cases, Gauteng health department instructed

The acting Gauteng MEC for health, Jacob Mamabolo, has directed the provincial health department to compile a full report on all long-outstanding disciplinary cases, to immediately commence with hearings and fast track those cases already under way.

“Disciplinary action if left pending for a long period has a negative impact on the department’s performance and affects the confidence the people of Gauteng have placed on us. It also leaves staff anxious as they are worried about their future,” he said in a statement.

This comes in the wake of the announcement of investigations by the Special Investigating Unit where departmental officials are implicated.

A year ago, it was disclosed that the Gauteng health department had 84 disciplinary cases that dated back more than six months, and two cases that had dragged on for more than a year.

The cases spanned accusations of acting beyond authority, fraudulent travelling claims and non-compliance to policy.

TimesLIVE