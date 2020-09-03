South Africa

Travel agent convicted for stealing cash from group heading to Zanzibar

03 September 2020 - 19:42
A Cape Town travel agent has been arrested for stealing cash from a group wanting to visit Zanzibar.
A Cape Town travel agent has been arrested for stealing cash from a group wanting to visit Zanzibar.
Image: iStock

A Cape Town woman who ran a travel agency has been found guilty of theft after swindling money from a group that intended to go to Zanzibar.

Crescenda Meyer, 50, was found guilty of seven counts of theft by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes’ court for stealing R214,000.

“Meyer operated a travel agency, Style Breakaway Travel, in Cape Town. In 2018, seven female complainants from Gauteng and their husbands requested Style Breakaway Travel services to manage their group travel arrangements to Zanzibar,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

"Meyer provided the group with itineraries and invoices, and the group made payments separately. Meyer took the money and [loaned] it to her boyfriend."

When the group got to the airport, they discovered that their bookings had not been made.

“The group reported the matter to the police and Meyer was arrested in Cape Town in June 2019,” said Mahanjana.

Meyer pleaded guilty to charges of theft. She will be sentenced on December 3.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pensioner arrested for R4.7m UIF-Ters 'fraud'

The Hawks on Sunday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly pocketing R4.7m from the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) temporary ...
News
3 days ago

Fraudsters arrested for creating fake jobs, stealing money

Desperate job seekers were roped into a scam by fraudsters who conned them out of hundreds of rands, the Johannesburg metro police said on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Con man convicted after stealing teacher's R656,000 pension pot

Malawian Kasenjera Bashir brought misery to an Eastern Cape teacher when he scammed him out of his pension savings after promising “greater returns”.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  4. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  5. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X