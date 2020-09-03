Travel agent convicted for stealing cash from group heading to Zanzibar

A Cape Town woman who ran a travel agency has been found guilty of theft after swindling money from a group that intended to go to Zanzibar.

Crescenda Meyer, 50, was found guilty of seven counts of theft by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes’ court for stealing R214,000.

“Meyer operated a travel agency, Style Breakaway Travel, in Cape Town. In 2018, seven female complainants from Gauteng and their husbands requested Style Breakaway Travel services to manage their group travel arrangements to Zanzibar,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

"Meyer provided the group with itineraries and invoices, and the group made payments separately. Meyer took the money and [loaned] it to her boyfriend."

When the group got to the airport, they discovered that their bookings had not been made.

“The group reported the matter to the police and Meyer was arrested in Cape Town in June 2019,” said Mahanjana.

Meyer pleaded guilty to charges of theft. She will be sentenced on December 3.

