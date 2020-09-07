South Africa

SA's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 88.6%

846 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours

07 September 2020 - 21:43 By TimesLIVE
While there is a need to reopen the economy, the risk of fresh Covid-19 infections remains. Large gatherings such as those at sports stadiums remain off-limits in SA.
Image: Pexels/Pixabay

Covid-19 recoveries stood at 566,555 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%, the health ministry said on Monday evening.

There were 846 new cases recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, raising the cumulative number of infections to 639,362.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,808,949 with 8,759 new tests conducted since the last report on Sunday evening.

Covid-19 infections by province on Monday, September 7 2020.
Image: Health ministry

"Regrettably, we report 115 more Covid-19 related deaths: 25 from KwaZulu-Natal, five from Gauteng, 12 from Eastern Cape, seven from Free State, 10 from North West, 13 from  Western Cape and 43 from Limpopo," said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,004."

Mkhize said in a series of tweets earlier in the day that while the numbers were declining, "we are not over the worst yet - we are worrying about the resurgence".

"Globally we are now at number seven. This tells us two things: the numbers are declining in SA [and] globally the numbers are still increasing."

TimesLIVE

