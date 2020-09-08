South Africa

More than R69,000 raised for teen breadwinner — 'He needs to focus on his matric studies'

08 September 2020 - 11:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tasreeq Doovey, 17, from Cape Town, was reduced to tears when his classmates gave him a cellphone and a matric jacket.
Tasreeq Doovey, 17, from Cape Town, was reduced to tears when his classmates gave him a cellphone and a matric jacket.
Image: Facebook/ Roxanne Carter

More than R69,000 has been raised through a BackaBuddy campaign to help 17-year-old Tasreeq Doovey, a grade 12 pupil at Windsor Secondary School in Cape Town.

The fundraising initiative was launched by a family friend, Roxanne Carter, who said Doovey juggles school with part-time work as he supports his mother and three younger siblings.

The original target was R55,000.

Carter said the money will sustain the household while Doovey uses the remaining months of the academic year to focus on his studies. The excess amount will pay for Doovey's first-year college or university needs.

“The aim was to raise enough money to sustain the household without him having to work weekends until he has completed his final matric exam. The donations mean he can focus on his final months of school,” wrote Carter.

An anonymous donor who chipped in R1,057 wrote: “May you never feel alone and continue to reach for the stars. Hang in there.”

Claudine Coughlan wrote: “All the best in your last few months of school. You are an amazing man and your family can be proud.”

Carter said Doovey's classmates covered the cost of his matric jacket and gifted him with a used cellphone after he was robbed last week on his way home. She shared a video of the special moment which has now gone viral on Facebook.

An emotional and speechless Doovey can be seen wiping tears as his friends hand him the gifts.

Carter wrote: “As a mother, I am so proud of the person we are raising. I'm pretty sure the other parents feel the same. Here's to the class of 2020. I'm extremely proud of you guys.”

Cape Town teacher investigated for alleged sexist and racist remarks

A teacher at a Cape Town maths and science academy is in hot water for allegedly telling a matric class that having women in influential positions ...
News
2 days ago

Certainty 1: matric exams will be a farce. Certainty 2: ANC will hide this

As we all know, the matric examination has long been turned into a political spectacle for the ruling party.
Ideas
5 days ago

No justice for Nyameka Goniwe

In July 1985 — after the body of anti-apartheid activist Matthew Goniwe was found — New York Times foreign correspondent Alan Cowell asked his widow, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  4. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa
  5. Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X