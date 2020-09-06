Cape Town teacher investigated for alleged sexist and racist remarks
06 September 2020 - 00:00
A teacher at a Cape Town maths and science academy is in hot water for allegedly telling a matric class that having women in influential positions will make the world unbalanced and leave men powerless.
Pupils and parents at Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell have accused maths teacher Stefan Pretorius of sexism and racism over statements he allegedly made about rape, black economic empowerment and white privilege...
