South Africa

Grade 9 pupil collapses and dies at Free State school

09 September 2020 - 10:26 By Iavan Pijoos
The 15-year-old pupil collapsed during a life orientation class.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

A grade 9 pupil from Hoërskool Hennenman collapsed and died on Tuesday, the Free State department of education said.

“Shortly before he passed on, he complained to fellow pupils that he was feeling hot and that his heart was beating fast,” said education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba.

He said the incident happened during a life orientation class while the pupils were choreographing a dance.

“Towards the end of the class, he collapsed and did not regain consciousness.”

Ndaba said that by the time a doctor and paramedics arrived at the school, the pupil had died. “As far as we know he did not have any underlying conditions and was very healthy.” 

Ndaba said the 15-year-old lived in Virginia and only recently started attending the school in Hennenman. He said officials from the department would on Wednesday visit his family and the school.

“We are waiting for the postmortem to confirm the cause of death.”

TimesLIVE

