Grade 9 pupil dies after being stabbed 'by schoolmate' in Germiston

A grade 9 pupil from Sizwe Secondary School in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, has died after being stabbed - allegedly by a fellow pupil.

The Gauteng education department said on Wednesday that the alleged attacker was a grade 11 pupil.

“The incident is reported to have happened two streets away from the school,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona, adding that it happened after school on Tuesday.

The department condemned the incident.