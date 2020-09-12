South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.33 million, death toll at 910,299

12 September 2020 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE
A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 12, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

More than 28.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,299​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

