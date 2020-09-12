COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.33 million, death toll at 910,299

September 12 2020 - 09:20

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.33 million, death toll at 910,299

More than 28.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,299​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS