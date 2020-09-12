COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.33 million, death toll at 910,299
12 September 2020 - 09:20
A participant in a traditional costume wearing a face mask attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 12, 2020.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.33 million, death toll at 910,299
More than 28.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,299 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
