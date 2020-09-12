Zweli Mkhize relieved as Covid-19 infections continue to decline
12 September 2020 - 11:12
SA is sighing with relief as its Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions continue to decline.
That's the word from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize who cautiously welcomed the downward trajectory.
Mkhize took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying: “Today, we cautiously but optimistically breathe a sigh of relief as we continue to see our detected cases, hospital admissions, deaths and even excess deaths declining.
“Our recovery rate is now almost at 90% and our mortality rate has remained stable at around 2%.”
By Friday a total of 646,398 positive cases had been identified with 574,587 recoveries and 15,378 deaths.
There were 1,960 new cases recorded.
TimesLIVE